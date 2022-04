The Curtains have come down on the life of a Kenyan daispora Pascal Odira Ndiege who was the younger brother to the late Tom Mboya, former Kenyan Minister for Economic Development and Planning and who was assassinated 53 years ago.

According to a facebook post, Pascal Odira passed on in Sacramento California where he was living with his family. Pascal was only 16 years old when his older brother Tom Mboya was assassinated in 1969.