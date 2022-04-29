Makau Mutua Criticizes Ruto For Shaming Uhuru over Kibaki Funeral speech

ODM Party Veteran lawyer Professor Makau Mutua has come out to criticize DP William Ruto over his remarks saying “the late Mwai Kibaki was the best President Kenya has ever had”

The spokesperson of the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat fumed at the DP, claiming his remarks made at Nyayo stadium lacked respect for the head of state President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In particular, Makau said Ruto’s remarks saying “the late Mwai Kibaki was the best President Kenya has ever had” was not only a belittling statement to the sitting head of state but also ashaming, especially in front of world dignitaries who had attended Kibaki’s funeral service.

“In his eulogy of President Kibaki, DP @WilliamsRuto called him the “best President Kenya has ever had.”No matter its veracity, it was contemptuous and gratuitously belittling of his boss. Don’t forget it was said before the whole nation and foreign heads of state and dignitaries” read Mutua’s post on Twitter

This was after Ruto described the former head of state as a distinguished public servant both in the opposition and government. The second in command went ahead to describe Kibaki as a true measure of a man who laid a firm foundation for the architectural transformation of the country.

Despite lauding his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, as a good student of Kibaki who had built the foundation of the country under his legacy, Ruto also eulogized the late President, describing him as the greatest president Kenya ever had.

“He is a great son of our country. We celebrate his achievements, his contribution and his rich and solid legacy. I see his shadow and influence in what is going to become of the 5th president of Kenya, I see a conversation around the economy in which Kibaki was an architect…he is the best president Kenya has ever had” read part of Ruto’s speeches amid cheers from the crowd that had gathered at Nyayo stadium for the State Funeral.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

