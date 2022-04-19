Martha Karua, Kajwang, Oparanya to accompany Raila Odinga to US

It is believed that Mr Odinga will use the US tour to explain to the international community his candidacy and agenda for the country

Mr Odinga will leave the country on April 22 and will jet back on April 29, according to an itinerary shared with the Nation by a source from the ODM leader’s campaign secretariat.

He will start his tour in Washington DC and then head to San Francisco in the west coast.

The beginning of Odinga’s US trip coincides with the last day of party primaries.

In Washington DC, the ODM chief is expected to meet Black Congressional Caucus and other US leaders.

Mr Odinga will be accompanied by governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), James Ongwae (Kisii), Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Aldai MP Sally Kosgey, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui.

The inclusion of Dr Kosgey, a former powerful Head of Civil Service in President Daniel Moi’s government, Ms Karua as well as key allies of the ODM party is an indicator of the importance Mr Odinga has placed on the trip.

Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango told the Nation that the full itinerary will be disclosed at the right time noting that the programme is still being developed.

Enhancing global image

Mr Odinga held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in February, in what was seen as enhancing his global image.

In late February, Deputy President William Ruto was also in the US, where held talks with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

He also spoke at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, and at the University of Arizona’s Washington Entrepreneurship Hub.

The two archrivals’ foreign trips indicate the role foreign policy will play in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession.

The presidential hopefuls have been trying to outsmart each other in attracting the attention of the international community.

Transition election

Experts on international relations say that since it is a transition election, it is important for State House contenders to sell themselves to the international community.

Dr Hassan Khannenje, director of the HORN International Institute for Strategic Studies in Nairobi, argued that the hive of activity between presidential aspirants and diplomatic corps is meant to build confidence and image.

“Interaction with the international community is important in building confidence that those countries’ investments in Kenya are going to remain safe and secure and when the international community does not have confidence in a candidate it might be challenging once they assume power in terms of working relationships,” Dr Khannenje said.

He added: “It is a critical aspect to try and reach out to foreigners by the fact that Kenya is not an island and disconnected from the international community.”