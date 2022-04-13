Promotion to glory for Lydia Mwombe Njevwe of Raleigh, NC
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of our beloved Mother, daughter, sister and friend , Mama Lydia (Roseline ) Mwombe Njevwe who passed away on 04/02/2022 at Transitions Life Care UNC REX hospital after a long battle with Colorectal Cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends during her final moments. Lydia Njevwe was a longtime employee of Univer
Lydia (Roseline) was the daughter of the Late Peter Mwombe Kitelesi ( Esq) and Dinah Chebukwa Mwombe. She was beloved wife to Peter Njevwe Mtogo of Raleigh NC,
Mother to Joan Njevwe, Peter Kizito Njevwe of Raleigh , NC, Elisha Njevwe, Dennis Mtogo
Her siblings were Hellen Shimuli (Late), Grace Nasimiyu (teacher),Alexander Mandila (Late),Agnes Nelius, Nambale (Late), mum(late), Caleb Murumba (KCB retired), Ewing Makhaka, Nancy Nanzala, Kennedy Mwombe.
Mama Lydia had Cousins, nephews, nieces, grandkids, in-laws, family and friends that love her very much.
The Family is seeking financial assistant to cover her funeral Expenses and Some Hospital bills. A budget of $16000 has been set.
The family is accepting contributions via Cashapp: $smartpeter
You can use this link https://cash.app/$smartpeter
Zelle® A/C : 9195326909
Read more and donate here –https://gofund.me/cac1dda2
For Prayers reach out to Pastor Rev Capt. Nduati Wanjiku +1(919) 949-2755
And Pastor Zack Kinuthia
Please Contact Persons Below for more Details:
Peter Njevwe + 1(919) 532-6909
Peter Mtogo +1(919) 495-3195
Dorcas Kengele +1(919) 527-9806
Captain George Njue +1(919 )612-5893
Caroline Kimani +1(919) 264-1332
Alice Mundia +1(919) 244-0037
Nancy Onderi +1(919) 798-2279
Jeff Onderi +1(919) 500-2478
Wangare Chege +1(919) 520-4009
Douglas Mandere +1(984) 289-7489
Mr Kariuki +1(704) 264-6478
May God Bless you all:
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 NIV
