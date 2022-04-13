Promotion to glory for Lydia Mwombe Njevwe of Raleigh, NC

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of our beloved Mother, daughter, sister and friend , Mama Lydia (Roseline ) Mwombe Njevwe who passed away on 04/02/2022 at Transitions Life Care UNC REX hospital after a long battle with Colorectal Cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends during her final moments. Lydia Njevwe was a longtime employee of Univer

Lydia (Roseline) was the daughter of the Late Peter Mwombe Kitelesi ( Esq) and Dinah Chebukwa Mwombe. She was beloved wife to Peter Njevwe Mtogo of Raleigh NC,

Mother to Joan Njevwe, Peter Kizito Njevwe of Raleigh , NC, Elisha Njevwe, Dennis Mtogo

Her siblings were Hellen Shimuli (Late), Grace Nasimiyu (teacher),Alexander Mandila (Late),Agnes Nelius, Nambale (Late), mum(late), Caleb Murumba (KCB retired), Ewing Makhaka, Nancy Nanzala, Kennedy Mwombe.

Mama Lydia had Cousins, nephews, nieces, grandkids, in-laws, family and friends that love her very much.

The Family is seeking financial assistant to cover her funeral Expenses and Some Hospital bills. A budget of $16000 has been set.

The family is accepting contributions via Cashapp: $smartpeter

You can use this link https://cash.app/$smartpeter

Zelle® A/C : 9195326909

Read more and donate here –https://gofund.me/cac1dda2

For Prayers reach out to Pastor Rev Capt. Nduati Wanjiku +1(919) 949-2755

And Pastor Zack Kinuthia

Please Contact Persons Below for more Details:

Peter Njevwe + 1(919) 532-6909

Peter Mtogo +1(919) 495-3195

Dorcas Kengele +1(919) 527-9806

Captain George Njue +1(919 )612-5893

Caroline Kimani +1(919) 264-1332

Alice Mundia +1(919) 244-0037

Nancy Onderi +1(919) 798-2279

Jeff Onderi +1(919) 500-2478

Wangare Chege +1(919) 520-4009

Douglas Mandere +1(984) 289-7489

Mr Kariuki +1(704) 264-6478

May God Bless you all:

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4:7-8 NIV

