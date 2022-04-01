Raila Odinga’s chopper stoned, window broken at Kibor’s burial

A chopper ferrying ODM party leader Raila Odinga and his entourage was stoned in Uasin Gishu. Suna East MP Junet Mohamed claimed that they were attacked in Uasin Gishu on Friday as they made their way to the burial of Mzee Kibor together with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mzee Kibor’s burial was held on Friday in his first wife’s home in Ziwa. Uasin Gishu County. Raila and his team had pitched a tent in Rift Valley on Friday for campaigns.

Junet claims that they were mid-air when the attack happened. He said they had to seek alternative means as soon as possible.

“Today we almost got killed in soy constituency Uasin Gishu County at the Burial of Mzee Jackson Kibor’s burial. Our chopper was completely destroyed and we had to look for alternative means mid-air,” Junet tweeted.

The incident came hours after Raila was heckled in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County while attempting to sell his candidature to residents.

The region is believed to be Deputy President William Ruto’s political bastion.

While making his address in Iten town, Raila faced a hostile crowd that refused to be addressed by him.

The group was chanting the name of his main opponent, Ruto. The ODM leader was forced to leave the place to go and campaign elsewhere.

ODM Deputy Party leader, who doubles as Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya condemned the attack. Oparanya called upon the police to arrest the rowdy youths who interrupted Raila’s meeting.

The governor added that Raila and his team landed safely at his home in Likuyani, Kakamega county.

“I thank God that Baba and other leaders who accompanied him escaped unhurt during the attack. He landed safely at my Likuyani home this evening ahead of his second day of vote hunt campaigns in Rift Valley that takes him to West Pokot County tomorrow,” Oparanya said.

By KEVIN CHERUIYOT O

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

