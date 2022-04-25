Sad News As Former TV Journalist Cliff Mose Dies By Suicide

Former Citizen TV journalist Cliff Moses was on Saturday, April 23, found dead in his home in Nairobi County, with reports indicating that he died by suicide.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, Cliff’s former colleague at RMS employee revealed that the journalist had been battling depression, which had occurred in the recent past.

The source, who sought anonymity, also intimated that the late had previously attempted to take his own life after resigning from his position as a video editor at Citizen TV.

“He had been battling depression for a while. He resigned in March and a few days later, he attempted to take his life but he was saved after being rushed to hospital.”

“After recovering, things appeared to be going back to normal until a few days ago when he became unreachable. On Saturday, his lifeless body was discovered in his Nairobi house,” the source detailed.

Further Cliff’s former colleagues indicated that his family and friends had urged him to stay with his mother after the suicide attempt, but he opted to continue living alone in his city house.

A spot check on the journalist’s social media posts reveals that he would often use the platforms as a way of expressing his emotions from comical to downhearted.

His most recent video showed Cliff blowing smoke up the air as he imitates the rendition of someone who had been deprived of joy after being betrayed by a friend.

“The truth is, I watched you give up on me, you don’t think that changed me? It broke me, say something I’m giving up on you,” the journalist quoted the lyrics from the song, Say something by the musical band A Great Big World.

The news of his demise has elicited debate on social media, with the conversation of mental health awareness coming into play.

“Cliff Moses is one of the coolest guys I served with in church a while back, always calm, soft-spoken and ever smiling.

“He was in the camera operations before he moved to Royal Media services as a Video Editor for Citizen TV,” city publisher Patrick Kimani eulogised the fallen journalist.

The incident comes a few months after Capital FM’s Alex Murimi Nderi alias DJ lithium, died by suicide while at work.

His colleagues who found him at the offices revealed that he died after ingesting poison. More recently a nephew to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua fell by suicide after his promising real-estate business crumbled due to rising debts.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Sad News As Former TV Journalist Cliff Mose Dies By Suicide