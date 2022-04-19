VIDEO: My Journey To The USA Was a Very Long One-Bob Mwiti

I always remember with a lot of nostalgia those moments whereby I would just go to the embassy knowing that another visa denial was impending.

I mean, I somehow got so used to it and every single trial only served to confirm my worst nightmares.

It’s like a job interview, sometimes, if you happen to lose interviews in a series, a subconscious fear develops; an uncomfortable dreading that you would be rejected even on the next one. For three consecutive times, my visas were rejected.

Crest-fallen yet unbowed, I would finally make a fourth stab which finally offered me a new lease of life to the United States of America at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Looking back, mine was a treacherous journey that underscores the essence of never giving up even at the height of adversity.

Before the embassy setbacks, first, it was a struggle of self-identity, trying to reconnect my past with my present.

My life’s pattern, I believe, is an inspiration to many that no limits are too high to break, and I have always boldly shared my journey to inspire positive energy.

The underpinned video sums it all.

