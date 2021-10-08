NEWSKENYA DIASPORA NEWSVIDEO NEWS

Financial Aid Opportunities At University Of Alabama In Huntsville

By Bob Mwiti
0

Financial Aid Opportunities At University Of Alabama In Huntsville

Financial Aid Opportunities At University Of Alabama In HuntsvilleImagine getting an opportunity to work as a student whereby you get paid for it and your cost of study is substantially or completely taken care of!

This is what happens when you get the Graduate Teaching Assistantship (GTA) or a Research Assistantship (RA) opportunity.

- Advertisement -

The University of Alabama in Huntsville offers such opportunities for international students.

Luckily enough,  students in our program are working for the school as GTAs whereby the school pays their full fees and covers  part of their living expenses.

As we signed our official partnership with the school, these opportunities were brought into the limelight as captured in the underpinned video.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

Related Posts
NEWS

VIDEO About The University of Alabama In Huntsville.

KENYA NEWS 2015

Non Tech Careers In The Tech World-Well-paying jobs in…

FEATURED STORIES

Stop The Madness: This Is Why Many Africans Get US Student…

NEWS

Kenya Airlift Program Featured in VOA Africa 54 Technology…

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;
[email protected]
[email protected]
+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

 

Financial Aid Opportunities At University Of Alabama In Huntsville

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

%d bloggers like this: