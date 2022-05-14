Death Announcement Of Josephine Wangari Karanja, Mother to Elder Gathura of Baltimore

Death Announcement Of Josephine Wangari Karanja, Mother to Elder Gathura of Baltimore

It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the passing of Josephine Wangari Karanja of Kiamunyi Kenya (1933-2022) born in Londiani Kenya.

- Advertisement -

She was the first born of ten (10) to the late Solomon Kahura Mbugua and late Tabitha Wanjiku Kahura of Londiani Kenya.

Josephine Wangari (mom) was the wife of the late Jonathan Karanja Ihugo. Mother to Elder Geoffrey Gathura Karanja of Abingdon MD, Joel Ihugo Karanja, Freshia Wairimu Karanja, Sammy Kahura Karanja, Phillip Gitiya Karanja all of Nakuru Kenya and Hezron Kanyari Karanja of Nairobi Kenya. Mother-in-law to Dr. Peris Gathura of Abingdon Maryland.

Grandmother to Edwin Gathura, Dr. Eva Josephine Gathura, Edith Gathura, Geoffrey Gathura from Abingdon MD and Freshia Wairimu Ihugo and Jonathan Karanja of Laurel Maryland, among others. She was also blessed with twenty (20) great grandchildren.

Family and friends are meeting virtually for prayers and support Sunday 5/15/22 from 6pm EST to 9pm EST.

Zoom Meeting Link:

Meeting ID: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 88918225526?pwd=d59H4T_ r1eFUvuH7nSXQRwm4e0m3m2.1

Passcode: 680928

Thank you for your prayers and support during this time of grief.

Financial support can be channeled to:

CashApp: Edwin Gathura – 443-616-5764

Zelle: Josephine (Eva) Gathura – $EvaGathura

For more information please contact:

Lukas Kimani – 410-212-3339

Pastor Beth Lewis – 443-608-0155

Pastor Charles Kiguru – 443-564-9930

Peris Gathura – 443-453-8977

God Bless You

Death Announcement Of Josephine Wangari Karanja, Mother to Elder Gathura of Baltimore