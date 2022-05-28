End Of The Road: KOT React To Kalonzo’s Failed Presidential Bid

End Of The Road: KOT React To Kalonzo’s Failed Presidential Bid

The decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bar Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka from running for president in the August 9 General Election has drawn mixed reactions from Kenyans.

This comes just days after the Wiper party leader named Andrew Leteipa Ole Sunkuli as his running mate. Kalonzo made his move after Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga overlooked him and settled on Martha Karua as his running mate.

We sample some of the reactions and comments from Kenyans on Twitter:

IEBC bars Kalonzo Musyoka from presidential contest on a technicalityhttps://t.co/fB6R2nn7qI pic.twitter.com/xbeEsGRHXG — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) May 28, 2022

Another one felt he was cornered by President Kenyatta.

Another user thought it was an intentional move.

Another one questioned whether Kalonzo was faking a walk out on Azimio so that he could bargain a better deal for himself.

Was Kalonzo Musyoka faking a walk out on Azimio to up and bargain his stakes — Kibet Benard (@KibetBenard_) May 28, 2022

Another one pitied him while posing how he could entertain a known master of deceit.

I pity kalonzo Musyoka for putting all his eggs in one basket. How do you entertain a known master of deceit. pic.twitter.com/B4RTu5fQbB — Daisy K⚡ (@DaisyKenyan_) May 28, 2022

By Wangu Kanuri

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

