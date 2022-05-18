Kalonzo Cannot Exit Azimio,  Says Political Parties Registrar

The Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, says Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka cannot exit Azimio La Umoja One Kenya, noting that he will have to seek internal alternatives in resolving the disputes within the coalition.

Speaking to K24 TV on Wednesday, May 18, Nderitu affirmed that the agreement signed by the constituent parties signified that each member committed to the pact.

She ruled out the possibility of secrecy during the signing of the agreement, noting that the document is binding and recognised by the Political Parties Act.

“The issue of signing of a coalition agreement can not be in secrecy. The fact that a party committed and signed means that they have seen the document. It is upon the coalition to deal with the issues of concern to its members.

“It’s only that the holder of that coalition agreement is the party itself, the constituent parties are members and therefore it’s upon that coalition party to call its own members and then deal with the issues of concern,” she stated.

Kalonzo’s announcement to run for presidency as a Wiper candidate raised questions on the legality of the move bearing in mind that the Registrar of Political Parties had blocked governor Alfred Mutua of Maendelo Chap Chap from exiting the coalition.

Lawyer Brenda Mdivo, who spoke to Kenyans.co.ke noted that Kalonzo’s best options to vie for the presidency would be through the court procedure.

“He had made arrangements to leave Azimio, but he can exit and vie for the presidency as an independent. If he seeks to vie under Wiper, his only hope is for the party to extricate itself through the court procedure,” she stated.

Steve Ogolla, an advocate of the High Court, also shared the same sentiments, highlighting that the Wiper party leader could not be legally permitted to run for President.

“Wiper Party is part of Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Party. In short, Wiper already nominated Raila Odinga as its presidential flag bearer. They cannot have a second bite at the cherry,” Ogolla explained.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

