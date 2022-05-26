Kenyan detective receives prestigious award in US for rescuing children

A Kenyan detective Lawrence Okoth, from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was on Tuesday, May 24 recognised as a hero during an event held in the US.

Lawrence Okoth, who is attached to the DCI’s Anti Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit received the Everyday Hero Award from the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Okoth was praised for his role in the protection of vulnerable and exploited children in Kenya.

He is a certified digital forensic investigator whose outstanding performance in handling matters affecting children and safeguarding their rights stood out across the world.

In the last 3 years, Okoth utilized his skills to nail suspects involved in exploiting children in the country.

In his acceptance remarks, the detective who could barely hold his tears of joy wowed the guests further as he recounted incidents of how he had rescued minors from exploitation and helped them regain back their lives and dignity.

Okoth acknowledged the immense support that he had received from the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in terms of training.