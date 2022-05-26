The First Kenya Airlift Program ‘Guinea Pig’ Finally Lands A Dream Job In Corporate America

In another mark of greatness, on 2nd of May this year, the award-winning Kenya Airlift Program saw its first beneficiary graduating with top honors.

Wilfred Mwiti graduated among the best in his class with a whopping Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.9 out of the possible 4.0 at the iconic University of Alabama in Huntsville for a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics.

Amazingly, he only took one and half years to complete his program under full scholarship. Drawn from a humble background in Meru, Wilfred’s journey of absolute dedication, determination, and resilience is in no doubt an inspiration to many.

Like a well-scripted movie and in quick succession, only a few days after graduation, ‘the little village boy with a Midas touch’ was celebrating again this time with the cap of a Senior Business Analyst on his head.

Wilfred will be working for Appstec America LLC on a managerial role.

His job comes with a sign-in bonus of the BMW 435 I, which was presented to him by the company in a colorfully lit event where he also signed his work papers.

The position also comes with H-IB sponsorship, which the company will petition for him come April 2023 to enable him live and work in the US long-term.

His entry into corporate America has been quite fast and incredibly exceptional courtesy of the Kenya Airlift Program.

As Lupita Nyong’o explicitly posited, it crystal clear that no matter where we come from, our dreams are valid.

