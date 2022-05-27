Mzungu Man With Luhya Accent Explains Why He Moved To Kenya

Mzungu Man With Luhya Accent Explains Why He Moved To Kenya

Mzungu man and Kenyan Tiktoker, Mlami Mwitu alias the Reverend Dad, has opened up on why he decided to relocate to Kenya almost 7 years ago.

- Advertisement -

He also talks about being confused for a Luhya thanks to his accent. Speaking during an interview with Mpasho.Co.Ke he said,

“I never knew I had a Luhya accent until my video went viral. All the comments were that I was a Luhya. I did not choose the Luhya life it chose me. “

The Reverend says back in the UK he was a stubborn kid and his mum told him to come to Kenya for a few months.

“I grew up in the UK I came to Kenya when I was 19 and then I relocated to Kenya at 21. Initially, I did not want to come to Kenya, but my mum told me I had to because I was giving her a lot of trouble.

She bought me my ticket. I was supposed to stay here for 3 months and within the first 3 weeks I was already feeling at home.”

The certified Psychological Counselor says he is having trouble learning the Luhya language.

“I wish I can be able to learn the Luhya language but it is a tongue twister. The French people can easily learn Kiluhya.

If I was to learn a Kenyan language I would learn the Luo Language, Luhya is a bit complex. My mum is not bothered by my Luhya accent but my dad is bothered a little because he speaks fluent English.”

The Reverend hopes to continue inspiring people through his videos. He is currently based in Eldoret but comes to Kanairo once in a while.

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

Mzungu Man With Luhya Accent Explains Why He Moved To Kenya

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

