Photos of DP Ruto and Sakaja Serving Lunch to school kids go Viral

Photos of Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja serving lunch to pupils at Mukarara Primary School have gone viral on social media.

DP Ruto, Sakaja, and other UDA affiliated leaders were captured engaging pupils at the primary school as they served the pupils.

The Deputy President Commended the food feeding program noting that it could help keep all pupils in school.

“The school feeding programme at Mukarara Primary School in Dagoretti South Constituency is evidence that we can keep all our children in school. No child should be out of school for lack of food. That is our commitment as Kenya Kwanza.

“It was a great pleasure sharing a meal with the pupils of Mukarara Primary School. We thank the Dagoretti South NG-CDF and Anne Wawira for running Food4Education, an initiative that benefits more than 20,000 pupils everyday in the Constituency,” Ruto stated.

On his part, Sakaja thanked Ruto for endorsing the initiative noting that it would be part of their manifesto.

“We will feed our children in all the public schools in Nairobi. I’m glad that today H.E @WilliamsRuto has seen firsthand in Dagoretti what this program entails and has committed to also include it in his National Manifesto. A city of order and dignity, hope and opportunities!” Sakaja tweeted.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

