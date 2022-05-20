Police reveal identity of suspect linked to daylight shooting of Samuel Muvota

Detectives have unmasked the identity of the main suspect Denis Karani Gachoki who is behind the daylight murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota. The sleuths say Denis Karani Gachoki is armed and dangerous.

He is said to be in possession of a firearm that was snatched from a stupefied police officer at a popular joint in Mombasa, in November, 2020.

Efforts by detectives to arrest him have been futile as the thug influences rogue officers to tip him off once an operation for his arrest is launched.

“In one occasion, Gachoki’s accomplice was texted minutes before his arrest, throwing a spanner in the works of a meticulous operation that had taken months to put together,” DCI boss George Kinoti said on Friday.

The detectives based at DCI’s Communication unit have learnt that Gachoki had recently fallen out with Muvota, his boss, over sharing of proceeds stolen from victims whose drinks had been spiked.

This, and fights over women they had enlisted to the elicit trade, is among other reasons suspected to have led to a bitter fallout leading to Monday’s daylight fatal shooting of Muvota.

Muvota was shoot six times inside his car by unknown assailant moments after dropping a woman at Mirema in Roysambu, Nairobi.

“Forensic Cyber detectives picked Gachoki’s last signal deep inside burnt forest, hours after the murder,” Kinoti said.

“We believe that the suspect has already crossed the border to a neighbouring country,” he added.

The DCI boss has asked members of the public to provide any information on the suspected killer via the toll-free number 0800 722 203.

By EMMANUEL WANJALA

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/