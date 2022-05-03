Ruto Response To Uhuru: Sorry My Boss, But You Gave Out My Job

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at President Uhuru Kenyatta for accusing him of neglecting his job and blaming him for challenges facing Kenyans.

In a tweet, the DP said the President assigned his duties to other people who “failed” him.

SORRY my Boss.I FEEL your pain.Those you ASSIGNED my RESPONSIBILITIES & ‘project’ mzee have let you DOWN miserably.They bangled our BIG4,killed our party & wasted your 2ND term.Wao ni bure kabisa.Boss,am AVAILABLE.Just a PHONE call away.Sadly last CABINET was 2yrs ago.

Yule No.2 pic.twitter.com/gahcHOSfsI — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 1, 2022

“I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibilities and ‘project’ mzee have let you down miserably.

“They bungled our Big4, killed our party, and wasted your 2nd term. Boss, I’m available. Just a phone call away. Sadly, the last Cabinet was two years ago,” Ruto wrote.

Ruto is not genuine – Uhuru

Ruto’s response comes hours after the President accused him of leaving his duties and instead of helping him solve Kenya’s problems, he is busy “insulting” him (President) in market places.

“It is not Kenyans who brought the Covid-19 pandemic that cost loss of lives and jobs.

“But even as we try to bring back order and revive the economy, others have begun wars that are completely out of nowhere,” Uhuru said at Nyayo Stadium at Nyayo Stadium during Labour Day celebration.

The President also stated that it is ingenuine to attack him on the soaring cost of living yet he has no control over the circumstances that have led Kenya to that trajectory.

He clarified that the increase in food commodities is thanks to the novel Covid-19 disease and the ongoing dispute between Russia and Ukraine.

By Evans Maritim,

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

