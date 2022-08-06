Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to have talks with his opponent Raila Odinga after the August 9 elections. Speaking at Nyayo Stadium where he held his last rally ahead of the August 9 elections, Ruto said he is ready to discuss the role Raila will play as he serve in the opposition.

The DP dismissed a possibility of having the type of Handshake Raila had with President Uhuru Kenyatta saying there is need to have a formidable opposition to check on the government.

“My brother, I am ready to have a cup of tea with you after the August elections and agree on the role you will play. But I am not ready to the kind of arrangement you had with Uhuru five years ago that disrupted our government,” he said.

Raila had said that he will be ready for a Handshake with Ruto whether he wins or loses the Tuesday’s elections.

“I want to assure Kenyans that I will continue with this handshake doctrine, the doctrine of unclenching the fist. For the sake of Kenya, I will shake the hand of my rivals and pay the political price if I have to,” he said while addressing his final rally at Kasarani.

“I will shake their hand if I win. And I will shake their hand if I don’t. And I will do it because I love Kenya more than I love Raila Amolo Odinga.”

Raila said the election is a mere three days away and Kenyans should make arrangements to vote.

“Let’s vote early. Let’s win early. I need the vote of each and every one of you listening to me now. Choose your president yourself,” he said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ruto’s Interesting Response To Raila Over Handshake Call After Polls