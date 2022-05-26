The New Look of Havanna Estate Nakuru

By Susan Wambui 0
As part of our value-addition works at Havanna Estate Nakuru, we have completed putting up a chain-link perimeter fence, grading and murraming of internal access roads in Phases 1, 2 and 3 as promised.
We are now selling Phase 4 of Havanna Estate Nakuru at an affordable price of Kshs. 629,000 only for an 1/8th-acre plot. The project is located in Sobea, 15 mins drive from Nakuru City and off the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

For more information, you can book a free site visit and also view our project

