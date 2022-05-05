Tifa Polls Shows DP Ruto As Most Preferred Presidential Candidate

Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred presidential candidate if elections are held today, a poll released by TIFA has found.

The poll released on Thursday said 39 per cent of the respondents said they would vote for Ruto for the top seat while 32 per cent said Azimio presidential hopeful Raila Odinga was their preferred choice.

The poll however pointed out that the gap between the two top contenders had narrowed since February this year.

Research conducted between 22- 26 April 2022 had a -+ 2.17 margin of error.

The survey topics focused mainly on issues related to the forthcoming election.

According to the survey, it noted that support for the two alliance coalitions is quite evenly split across the country, aside from Central Rift where Kenya Kwanza clearly dominates and in Nyanza where Azimio is dominating.

“While nearly all ODM supporters also support the Azimio coalition (94%), only about three-quarters of UDA supporters support Kenya Kwanza (79%),” it said.

It added that nearly one-third of Kenyans acknowledge that they support or feel close to more than one political party, particularly with regard to local/non-presidential contests.

By zone, such support ranges from a high in the Central Rift at 36 per cent to a low in Mt. Kenya at 23 per cent.

By ALLAN KISIA

