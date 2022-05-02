VIDEO: Road Trip to the City of Brookings In South Dakota

It’s a windy and chilly day in Minneapolis and it marks the end of our 3-day Trust Summit in the city. The culmination of our stay in the city is a planned trip to the City of Brookings in South Dakota.

Brookings is perfectly hidden in the rural parts of South Dakota, and it is where the South Dakota State University has its roots.

The University is the largest institution of higher learning in the state of South Dakota.

Our long trip offers an opportunity to meet 4 of our students studying at the university as we also engage the school on an impeding partnership.

Much of the journey between Minnesota and Brookings provide a clear glimpse of what rural America looks like.

For this video, we offer you a momentary look into our road trip to Brookings.

