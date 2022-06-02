2 Kenyans Named Among Top 100 Influencers Worldwide by Semrush

Renowned digital marketing specialist, Janet Machuka, and content marketing specialist, Jean Wandimi, have been named among the top 100 content marketing influencers and experts to follow in 2022.

The duo was named among the top 100 most influential content marketing influencers by Semrush, one of the leading content marketing and research firms in the world.

Machuka is the founder of ATC Digital Academy and Sparks Corporate Consulting. She is well known on Twitter where she boasts of over 159,500 followers. She has carved a name for herself by running the Africa Tweet Chat.

Africa Tweet Chat is an initiative designed to help African business owners expand marketing possibilities inside and outside Africa.

“Africa Tweet Chat is a leading online platform on Twitter to expand marketing possibilities within and without Africa and by Africans with representatives in the whole of East, West and Southern Africa,” Machuka’s website reads.

Machuka has been prominently featured on Talkwalker, Semrush and Hubspot.

“Janet Machuka is a leading authority on helping businesses through their digital transformation of sales and marketing through consulting, training, and helping enterprises large and small develop and execute on various digital marketing platforms,” her profile on her website reads.

“I help brands understand why they should use digital marketing so that they can make informed decisions before investing in them. This involves social media marketing, influencer marketing and content marketing.”

She also operates ATC Academy, which is a digital institution for Digital Marketing.

On the other hand, Jean Wandimi is the Head of Marketing at Africon GmbH. She is also a teaching fellow at Strathmore University.

“It’s her mission to help creators and freelancer professionals approach their business online in a creative and profitable way,” Semrush wrote on her accomplishments.

“If you are new to Twitter, I am Jean and I post content about working online, using the internet to showcase your skills and make a living, digital marketing, wine and travel,” Wandimi states on her pinned tweet.

While releasing the list of the top 100 content marketing influencers and experts to follow in 2022, Semrush stated: “…is a true digital goldmine of insight, resources, information, and brilliant people. Their specialisms range from SEO to digital branding, storytelling to community building.”

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

