Embarrassing Moment: Pastor Mistakenly Says Kenya Kwisha in Prayer at Ruto Event

A Kenya Kwanza women’s event held in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, has become the topic of discussion after a pastor mistakenly referred to Kenya Kwanza Alliance as Kenya Kwisha.

Pastor Jane Wairimu of AIC Maragua made the blunder when praying at the event.

“We want to come into an agreement with the Kenya Kweisha….,” Pastor Wairimu said while praying.

Here is the video courtesy of Citizen TV;

The blunder forced her to pose her prayer for seconds in a bid to make the correction.

Here are comments by Kenyans:

Pauline Njoroge 

Even in the spiritual realm, it’s recognized as Kenya Kwisha Alliance!!

Peter Mwangi

May God Bless Wairimu of AIC Maragua! The woman of God knows that the Ruto-led outfit is Kenya Kwisha!

Jack Mmayi

You can’t attack Martha Karua who is close to where you are than huyo mama mboga that is far away from where you are, it’s only women who are close to the power that can bring change and fight for their fellow women like mama mboga.

Tony Mwangi

Spiritually when Praying it’s the spirit of God speaking through you.No one should blame that pastor. It’s Kenya kwisha indeed. Thank you, God.!

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

