Processes And Steps Of How To Immigrate from Kenya To Canada

Congratulations on deciding to immigrate to Canada! The country with the tenth-largest economy in the world, with a nominal GDP of $1.73 trillion.

But before you begin your immigration journey, you need to understand all the processes and steps to be followed whether you want to move permanently or temporarily to Canada. There are certain criteria for recruiting immigrants, and there are also expensive fees to be paid before the application is approved by the Canadian government. This feature will walk you through the entire Canadian immigration process from Kenya:

How much does it cost to immigrate from Kenya to Canada?

Before moving to Canada, you need to undergo various tests, such as medical examination and language testing. All these are charged separately. Also, immigration fees vary depending on the number of applicants and the type of application.

A single applicant will pay approximately $12,960 to immigrate from Kenya to Canada, including expenses such as:

* Language tests – $280-310 (English) and $380-$440 (French)

* International English Language Testing System (IELTS): $310

* Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP): $280 + Provincial taxes

* Test d’Evaluation de Français (TEF) Canada: $440

* Test de connaissance du français pour le Canada (TCF) Canada: $380

* Education Credential Assessment (ECA): $200 – $345 – Biometric – 85

* Medical Exams – $250 – $300 (Canada)

* Application processing fee – $825

* Right of permanent residence fee – $500

* Other expenses (translations, notaries, etc.) – $200

How much does it cost for a couple to immigrate from Kenya to Canada? Approximately $16,135 including:

* Language test – around $560 – $620 English and $760 – $880 French

* Education Credential Assessment (ECA): around $400 – $690

* Biometrics – $170

* Medical exams – around $500 – $600

* Application processing fee – $1,650

* Right of permanent residence fee – $1,000

* Other expenses (translations, notaries, etc.) – Approximately $400

Can a Kenyan get a job in Canada?

Yes. Kenya has a highly regarded education system, and Kenyans who immigrate to Canada stand opportunities to work in various professional fields and even hold managerial positions. Also, Kenyans with special skills such as homecare are on high demand in various Canadian provinces.

Can a Kenyan move to Canada without a job?

Yes, because having a job is not one of the immigration requirements from Kenya to Canada. However, having a job offer in one of the provinces will increase your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score by 200 points and make you among the top applicants wishing to immigrate to the North American country.

How much is a Canadian work visa from Kenya?

According to the national census conducted in Canada in 2021, its population comprises mainly senior citizens, and with over a million open jobs, there is a high demand for skilled foreign workers. Before you work in Canada, you need to apply for a work permit. Here is the cost of work permits in Canada:

Type of fee Cost in Canadian Dollars (CA$) Canadian work permit application fee CA$155 per person Canadian work permit renewal/extension CA$355 per person (CA$155 for a new work permit and a CA$200 fee for restoration of work status) Canadian work permit application fee for a group of 3 or more performing artists CA$465 Canadian open work permit application fee CA$100 per person

How to immigrate from Kenya to Canada

There are five ways to move from Kenya to Canada. Through:

1. The Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP)

2. Express Entry

3. Family Class Sponsorship

4. Home Care Provider Pilots

5. Study Permit

The Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP)

The Canadian government drafted an accord with 11 provinces that offer a pathway to Canadian permanent residence for individuals interested in immigrating to a specific Canadian province or territory.

The selected province analyzes its economic and demographic needs before accepting an individual. These provincial nominee programs (PNPs) are:

* Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program (AINP)

* British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP)

* Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP)

* New Brunswick Provincial Nominee Program (NW PNP)

* Newfoundland & Labrador Provincial Nominee Program (NL PNP)

* Northwest Territories Nominee Program (NTNP)

* Nova Scotia Provincial Nominee Program (NS PNP)

* Ontario Provincial Nominee Program (OINP)

* Prince Edward Island Provincial Nominee Program (PEI PNP)

* Saskatchewan Provincial Nominee Program (SINP)

* Yukon Nominee Program (YNP)

Express Entry

The Canadian Express Entry immigration program allows each province to recruit foreigners based on the skills they possess and weighing its impact on its economy.

The Express Entry system is done by Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) in three plans of action:

* Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

* The Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

* The Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Kenyans are required to apply through the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), where they will be ranked based on educational qualifications, age, language tests, and work experience against a maximum score of 1,200 points. A draw is conducted bi-weekly, and those successful receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA), which is processed within six months.

Family Class Sponsorship

This only applies to individuals with families that have permanent residence in Canada. This means that people in Canada can invite children, spouses, and other relatives from Kenya to join them. If a Kenyan migrate to Canada and applies for permanent residence successfully, they will qualify to invite their family after three years of stay.

Home Care Provider Pilots

This program targets Kenyans and other foreigners who have vast experience in taking care of the elderly, disabled, children, and other people with special needs.

They are offered in two schemes:

* The Home Child Care Provider Pilot

* The Home Support Worker Pilot

The Home Child Care Provider Pilot is for qualified nannies, babysitters, foster parents, and housekeepers who will work in the houses of their employers by providing looking after the kids and doing other household duties such as cooking.

On the other hand, The Home Support Worker Pilot allows farmworkers and caregivers to immigrate to Canada from Kenya. The caregivers will assist in taking care of the elderly, mentally challenged, and those under rehabilitation by making sure they bathe, take medications and feed them.

Study Permit

Canada has one of the best education systems, and it gives Kenyans a chance to study in many of its high-ranking institutions. Although getting a study permit does not guarantee a permanent residence in Canada, one can choose to do a course that takes over eight months to increase the chances of getting a permanent residence as it increases the CRS score when one gets a Post-Graduate Work Permit.

Kenyan students who have not completed their education can work under paragraph 186(w) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (IRPR) but cannot exceed the allowable working hours.

Flight charges from Kenya to Canada

The table below highlights the average air transport cost from Nairobi to leading airports in Canada, such as Toronto Pearson International Airport, Calgary International Airport, Comox Airport, Regina International Airport, and Edmonton Airport, among others.

How much does it cost to fly from Kenya to Canada?

Airliner Economy class Business class First class Emirates Ksh250,000 Ksh515,570 Ksh783,590 Kenya Airways Ksh190,000 Ksh284,000 Ksh780,000 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Ksh160,000 Ksh380,000 Ksh650,000 Qatar Airways Ksh350,000 Ksh430,000 Ksh600,000 Ethiopian Airlines Ksh170,000 Ksh300,000 Ksh630,000 Lufthansa Air Canada Ksh170,000 Ksh430,000 Ksh600,000

Note that air transport fees vary depending on time and date of departure, airliner, type of airbus and number of bags or luggage you have.

By Justus Kiprono

Source:https://nairobiwire.com/

