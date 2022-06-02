Kalonzo Musyoka Re-Joins Azimio, Says Raila Odinga Tosha

Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, on Thursday, June 2, officially rejoined the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party and dropped his presidential bid in the August 9 General Election.

Speaking at the SKM Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi, Kalonzo announced he had decided to shelve his presidential bid and join Azimio presidential aspirant, Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Martha Karua.

He added that he will take up the Chief Minister position offered by Raila once they form the government in August.

“After deep introspection, I have deferred my dream to run for President in the upcoming General Election.

“I have since concluded and came to the realization that the future of Kenya is indeed squarely on our shoulders. Thus, I have, with deep humility and appreciation, accepted the nomination to be the Chief Minister in the Azimio government,” he stated.

“Beginning today, I will submit myself to the Azimio One Kenya coalition. The question is not if we form the government but when we form the next government,” he added.

Kalonzo lauded Azimio La Umoja coalition presidential running mate, Martha Karua, on her nomination as Raila’s deputy and confirmed that he will offer his undivided support.

“Ultimately, I wish to congratulate my learned sister and Senior Counsel, Martha Karua, on her nomination as the deputy president nominee of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party.”

“I want to assure Martha of my full and unequivocal support and that of the ticket of Raila and Martha Karua,” he reiterated.

The Wiper party leader noted that part of his agenda to rejoin Azimio was the opportunity to choose a united and prosperous Kenya that would excel under the 24-hour economic plan.

“These dreams and aspirations will not die. We have an opportunity to choose a prosperous Kenya. The alternative according to me is unthinkable and unacceptable.”

“As we move forward, we must build a cohesive and thriving nation where everyone has an equal shot at the leadership of this wonderful nation regardless of their background, pedigree, and tribe,” he pointed out.

Responding to allegations on whether his past choices have perceived him as indecisive, Kalonzo refuted the claims and noted that he had garnered more support during the stipulated period.

“Ask any Kenyan, I think I have gained more admirers and supporters because of the ability to stand for what I believe was true, just and fair. Those other adjectives I leave to you and others who like to believe in retrogressive imaginations,” he noted.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

