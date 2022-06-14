Kenyan Nationals Among Foreigners Arrested Partying in wee hours in India

Kenyan Nationals Among Foreigners Arrested Partying in wee hours in India

Ten foreigners including Kenyans and five Indian nationals were arrested while partying at a discreet farmhouse in the wee hours of Saturday morning, June 11.

The Hindu, a newspaper outlet in India, indicated that police from the region mounted a special operation to nab the individuals who were enjoying a pool party.

The incident occurred in the Moinabad neighbourhood of India’s state of Telangana.

According to the authorities, the 15 individuals had broken rules contained under the state’s Excise Act and were immediately taken into police custody.

They were booked for disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, and provisions under TS Excise Act and The Passport (Entry to India) Act.

Also confiscated were cartons of beer as well as alcoholic drinks which were found in a farmhouse where the activity was taking place.

The authorities further sounded an alarm to neighbouring farmhouses to avoid harbouring such activities characterised as illegal in India.

The arrested foreigners were drawn from Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya, Chad and Cameroon. It is, however, not clear how many Kenyans were taken into custody from the event.

This comes just a month after two other Kenyans were arrested at an Indian Airport immediately after touching down from Dubai.

The April incident involved the country’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) which mounted an operation that nabbed the two at the airport in Kolkata.

They were found with heroin valued at Ksh1.7 billion shillings (Rs113 Crore).

Upon arrest, the two Kenyans are said to have argued that they were in the South Asian country on a medical visa, specifically for a check-up in New Delhi.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan Nationals Among Foreigners Arrested Partying in wee hours in India