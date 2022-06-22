Kenyan Pastor Habil Were Advocating Poligymous Marriage In Church

A Kenyan Pastor Habil Were is encouraging Faithfuls in the church to have more than one wife. He says that Christian Church that acknowledge poligymous marriage is a lawful-reformation of Christian Marriage. Here is his message below:

We believe in advocating for Christian Polygamous Marriage that have been neglected.

We care because God cares. God have not neglected Christians in Polygamous Families.

We can change the Constitution so that we can have Church Weddings and give Christians who are in “Polygamous Marriages” MARRIAGE CERTIFICATES.

Imagine a Christian second wife or third or Seventh having legal documents and protected by law. Their children too protected by law.

REFORMATION ON CHRISTIAN MARRIAGE TO INCLUDE – CHRISTIAN POLYGAMY.

In the beginning God created one man and one woman and this is where how would most Christians do not realize that the enemy is misleading many than God’s original intention was that we be monogamous. God is monogamous spiritually have such an intention? A man was privileged to be the person marrying and not being married to the woman. God gave the man a wife and Him giving to him did not limit God to one wife but it only limited the woman given to the man. So she must not have more than one husband. The shocking revelation is that most Christians want to believe that the limit was also with man. Many teach that adultery is when the man also have more than one wife. God is seeking for worshipers but He is the only one to be worshiped and worshiping another God beside God is adultery. All spiritual truths are parallel to physical truths and so God has many worshipers so man can have many wives but these wives cannot have more than one husband. God did not create man for a woman but He created a woman for a man. 1 Corinthians 11:9.

A CHRISTIAN POLYGAMOUS MAN OF GOD HAS A RIGHT TO SERVE GOD.

A CHRISTIAN WOMAN MARRIED TO A MARRIED MAN HAS A RIGHT TO SERVE GOD.

Others say that creating one woman was to interpret that God’s intention was for one man one wife.

Now that God gives more strength to most women to longer life than most men. It should also interpreted that God is for Polygamous Marriages today.

We are right then to reason in the same manner for Polygamous Marriages . Why not? Most Christian have a shallow understanding of justified interpretation.

Moses was a Polygamous scribe. David was a Polygamous man. Solomon was Polygamous man and so the greater part of the Bible was written by these Polygamous scribes.

The Book of Esther inspires us yet Esther was a second wife. One woman out of ignorance told me Queen Vashti was divorced for king to marry Esther. Vashti the first lady was only demoted from being the queen.

If she was divorced for being rude only once really it means the Esther was wrong to get married to a divorcee whose wife had not committed adultery.

Esther being a second wife by the purpose of God Himself means second wives are free to serve God. If Paul was inspired of God there could be another witness it the Bible for his writing to be established as truth.

The work of God must not be done by monogamous Christian leaders only. Great is the work and allot has to be done.

God never mentioned anything against Polygamous Marriages in the Old Testament and in the New Testament. God speaks two or three times by two or three witnesses to confirm every doctrine.

Video by HABIL WERE MINISTRIES