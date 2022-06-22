Kenyan Pastor Habil Were Advocating Poligymous Marriage In Church
A Kenyan Pastor Habil Were is encouraging Faithfuls in the church to have more than one wife. He says that Christian Church that acknowledge poligymous marriage is a lawful-reformation of Christian Marriage. Here is his message below:
In the beginning God created one man and one woman and this is where how would most Christians do not realize that the enemy is misleading many than God’s original intention was that we be monogamous. God is monogamous spiritually have such an intention? A man was privileged to be the person marrying and not being married to the woman. God gave the man a wife and Him giving to him did not limit God to one wife but it only limited the woman given to the man. So she must not have more than one husband. The shocking revelation is that most Christians want to believe that the limit was also with man. Many teach that adultery is when the man also have more than one wife. God is seeking for worshipers but He is the only one to be worshiped and worshiping another God beside God is adultery. All spiritual truths are parallel to physical truths and so God has many worshipers so man can have many wives but these wives cannot have more than one husband. God did not create man for a woman but He created a woman for a man. 1 Corinthians 11:9.
Video by HABIL WERE MINISTRIES