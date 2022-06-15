University Education Commission revokes recognition of Sakaja’s degree

The Commission of University Education (CUE) has revoked the recognition of Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree from Teams University.

The commission revoked the clearance saying numerous complaints raised regarding the authenticity of the document has necessitated the move.

A letter from the Commission dated June 14, 2022, says it has received material information about the authenticity of the Bachelor of Science in Management degree.

The commission says the degree will further be investigated to ascertain its validity.

“The Commission for University Education has, however, received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigations to ascertain the validity of the said degree,” CUE chairman Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha said.

“Consequently, in accordance with the CUE recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree from the aforementioned university.”

Petitions challenging the validity of Sakaja’s degree have been filed by four people.

Dennis Gakuu Wahome, Evans Katia, Alex Abare Musalia, and Timothy Ayieko are the petitioners.

Sakaja on Monday termed the claims that he did not graduate from Team University as wild, factually hollow, and unfounded.

In an affidavit, the Nairobi senator claimed the complainants left out a page showing his name on the graduation list of the university, which is located in Uganda.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

