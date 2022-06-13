VIDEO: How the D-Day Started For The Graduating Airlift Student At UAH

It’s a bright sunny day after a night in Atlanta, Georgia on my way from Florida to the Rocket City, Huntsville. All roads lead to the University of Alabama in Huntsville for the Spring 2022 commencement ceremony.

But you might ask yourself what is so unique to inform my decision of making a 10-hour road trip to Alabama; our program’s first student is graduating with honors for a Master of Science in Business Analytics.

It is for this reason that we provide you with clear glimpse of how the D-day started for Wilfred Mwiti as he stepped out in style for a master’s cap on his head.

Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

VIDEO: How the D-Day Started For The Graduating Airlift Student At UAH