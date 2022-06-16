Machakos Wiper Governor candidate Wavinya Ndeti is facing numerous questions regarding the validity of her degree. This is after she shared a letter from London South Bank University confirming she is their alumnus on Thursday.

The move came after many questioned the validity of her degree. “We hope that this will adequately dispel the baseless propaganda being peddled by our clumsy competitors and silence naysayers,” she said in a Facebook post that she has already deleted.

The letter shared by Wavinya however exposed her badly. It indicated that she pursued a computer science degree from September 1994 to July 1995, a period of only 10 months.

“This is to confirm that the above-named person (Wavinya Oduwole) was a full-time student at South Bank (now London South Bank University) from September 1994 to July 1995 studying on the BSc (Hons) Computing Studies Course,” reads London South Bank University letter dated October 15, 2018.

“Wavinya Oduwole successfully completed the course and was awarded a Lower Second Class Honours(2.2) on July 18 1995.”

The Institution, however, could not provide transcripts.

“We are unfortunately not able to provide a transcript as our student record system did not gain the ability to store the information required for a transcript until September 1998. Prior to that date, we have a record of enrolment, progression and award only,” added the letter.

In Kenya, a degree course normally takes at least four years, save for engineering and medical courses which take five and six years respectively.

The governor candidate has however maintained the degree is valid even as she exuded confidence that she will be on the ballot.

“We are soldiering on undeterred by their nuisance and sideshows. Our focus is to win and deliver for the people of Machakos County.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Wavinya Ndeti Exposed For Studying Computer Science Degree in 10 Months