I Graduated Without Paying Any Tuition Fees At Illinois State University

It’s a bright day in Normal, Illinois, and another Kenya Airlift Program student Elosy Kagwiria has been conferred with an Master of Technology – Quality Management Analytics degree.

With shear determination and hard work, Elosy Kagwiria was able to trail her way through the thorny path of success in this competitive course & emerge victorious.

She exemplifies girl power in action, having gone from the remote villages of Meru, Kenya, to study at one of the finest universities in the United States.

Elosy Kagwiria, being one of the program’s inaugural students to attend Illinois State University, highlights that she pays no tuition fees thanks to the Graduate Assistantship Awards available at the school

With a master’s cap on her head, she expounds on how she was able to achieve such an illustrious feat in the US with global competition.

