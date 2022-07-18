We are sad to announce the passing away of Sebastian Ojiambo Bwire of Las Vegas Nevada. Nine years ago, Sebastian went in for a simple knee surgery and in turn, received a blood infection from the hospital. This infection shut down his vital organs, leaving him to fight for his life.

Throughout these years, he has been supported by his wife, daughters, sons, and grandchildren, who carry on his legacy today. After a long and courageous fight, Sebastian’s body was overcome by septic shock. On July 10, 2022, the Lord called him home. While we miss him dearly, we find solace knowing he is now free of pain.

Sebastian was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher and friend. His wish was to be cremated and for his ashes to be spread across some of his favorite places – from the Olkaria Geothermal Powerstation that he founded in Kenya, to the Hoover Dam in Nevada.

Please help us raise funds to send him off in the dignified way he deserves. In addition to these efforts, his family is left with the medical bills accumulated over the years. Any donation is welcomed. Please share with anyone who was blessed to know this man or the family he left behind. Kindly use this GoFundMe link to help-https://www.gofundme.com/f/sebastian-ojiambo-bwire

Death Announcement of Sebastian Ojiambo Bwire of Las Vegas Nevada