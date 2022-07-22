Death Announcment Of Shalom Kihiu Gitau of Fort Knox, KY 

We are saddened to announce the sudden death of Shalom Kihiu Gitau, 23, of Fort Knox, KY. Shalom passed away on July 16, 2022, in a tragic car accident in the State of Kentucky, USA. He is now in the presence of our God till we meet again on that glorious day of heavenly reunion.

Shalom Gitau is survived by his parents, US Army Chaplain (MAJ) Patrick & Rev. Rebecca Gitau Kihiu; two sisters, Patience Wanjiru Ezechinonso & Joy Priscila Nyangunu; a brother-in-law, Emmanuel Ezechinonso; a niece, Adaeze Neema Ezechinonso; a nephew, Chukwudubem Baraka Ezechinonso; grandparents, Ruth Wanjiru Kihiu & Priscila Nyangunu Gichinga; a host of uncles, aunties, cousins, extended family & friends.

Visitation will be from 9:00am to 10:00am, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at CrossPointe Church (Pentecostal Church of God), 130 Depot St, Versailles, KY 40383.

The funeral service for Mr. Gitau will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at CrossPointe Church (Pentecostal Church of God), 130 Depot St, Versailles, KY 40383.

The burial will follow thereafter at 2:00pm at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Ln, Williamstown, KY 41097.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at CrossPointe Church after the burial at 4:00pm. This will be an extended time of Christian worship and encouragement from family and friends.

Family and friends are meeting daily via Zoom at 9:00pm EST (6:00pm PST; 8:00pm CST) . You can join the daily meeting using the following link:

Contributions can be sent to the Kihiu family via the following means:

1. MPESA

Acct# 10021202000001

Paybill # 508400

2. CASHAPP

Rev. Titus Gichinga​

($TitusG)

Cell: 346.380.5919

or

Liz Kariuki

($2liz)

Cell: 770.630.5294

3. ZELLE

Rev. Titus Gichinga

Cell: 346.380.5919

4. VENMO

Liz Kariuki

Cell: 770.630.5294

5. GO FUND ME

For more information, kindly reach out to:

1. Rev Rhodah Armstrong – +1 859.539.1922

2. Mike Njenga – +1 206.551.2735

3. Ciru Irene-Weaver – +1 678.671.6788

Grace and Peace to the Kihiu family

