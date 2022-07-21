George Opondo, Kenyan Man Solving Saudi Arabia Transpot Crisis

In 2023, Saudi Arabia is expected to roll out one of the most sophisticated and largest metro projects in the world that will be the ultimate solution to the country’s transport crisis.

The project, which will cost Ksh2.6 trillion, involves the construction of a metro network, a bus system and other transport services in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

Unknown to many, the mega project that will transcend the public transport system, is being spearheaded by a Kenyan, George Opondo.

The Kenyan is contracted under Flow Consortium, a company that won the contract to operate and maintain the lines of the prestigious Riyadh Metro project.

According to his Linkedin profile, Opondo is tasked with producing trial operations exercises based on the programme as well as communicating any variation on the procedure and the work instructions.

He has worked with the company since September 2019. Prior to joining the company, he worked at Serco, one of the world’s largest providers of public services to governments.

“A dynamic and result-oriented professional with over ten years international experience in Customer Relationship Management, Operations Management, Train Operations, Health and Safety Operations and Metro Railway Mobilization in the Gulf region,” reads part of his profile.

His journey dates back to February 2002, when he worked as a restaurant manager at Java House Africa in Nairobi. After a five-year period, he relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to work as a team leader at Atlantis Resorts in September 2008.

He later joined Serco where he worked as a train driver for six years before elevating to train crew team leader for the Dubai Metro project. In September 2019, he joined Flow Consortium.

Opondo’s efforts were highlighted in the recent Nairobi gubernatorial debate where the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Johnson Arthur Sakaja, heaped praise on the achievements of Kenyans overseas.

The Senator noted that Opondo alongside Prof Washington Ochieng, the Kenyan who designed the London Congestion System, are great examples of the rich ideas and brilliant minds the country has.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

