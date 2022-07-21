Wealthy Kenyans are seeking second homes in St Kitts and Nevis, a two-island county in North America. Reason? Its education system is better, it is affordable to get citizenship because the investment requirement is fairer than in other countries and it is crypto-friendly hence attractive to technology investors and entrepreneurs.

St Kitts and Nevis is home to some of the top most sought-after medical institutions and enrolment in high school is 91 percent, meaning that if a Kenyan passes security checks, invests a minimum of Sh23.6 million to Sh35.4 million ($200,000 to $300,000) in real estate, they can pass their citizenship to their children who would benefit from upper-class education and healthcare.

Henley & Partners, a leading international citizenship and residence advisory firm, says in 2022 Kenyans are showing interest in investment migration programmes as opposed to migration destinations, meaning that they want to diversify their investments but also have a second home in another country. “The most popular programme Kenyans have been enquiring about is St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment. St. Lucia, Switzerland, and the UK are also popular among Kenyans. Kenya is sixth on the continent in terms of web enquiries received by Henley & Partners in 2022. The top five are Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco,” said Dominic Volek, the group head of private clients. The most popular programmes in terms of sales to Kenyans are also St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia, all islands. For Kenyans who succeed in getting St Kitts and Nevis citizenship, it opens a wealth of opportunities. They have the freedom to travel, the right to live and work in the country, and the option to pass down citizenship for generations to come, CG Global Partners, which also specialises in residency and citizenship by investment said. By Maryanne Maina Source-https://nation.africa/

Countries where Kenya’s super-rich are buying citizenship for Sh35 million