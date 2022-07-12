Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Ken Mwendwa Of Silver Spring, Maryland

It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden passing on of Ken Mwendwa of Silver Spring, Maryland which occurred on Saturday, 07/02/2022. Ken was son to Sarah Wavinya Mutisya of Houston TX (formerly of Laurel, MD), friend and partner to Sheila Wambua of Silver Spring, MD, nephew to Agnes Mueni Kivuvani, Julius Mutua Mutisya, Moses Mutisya, Stephen and Miriam Mutisya, Robert Kioli, Peter Kioli, all of Maryland and a friend to many.

Ken was immensely loved and will be greatly missed. A church memorial service will be held at: Disciples Fellowship International (DFI) on Friday, 15th July 2022 starting at 6pm.

Location: 13100 Andrew’s Drive
Silver Spring, MD

There will be Visitation service on Thursday, July 14th from 2 to 4 pm. at Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd West  Silver Spring, MD 20901.

Flowers are welcome

Kindly remember this family in your prayers.

Agnes Kivuvani: 240-481-5648

Sheila Wambua: 202-602-9958

Robert Kioli: 240-476-5464

Nduku Mulili: 240-463-7180

Josphat Kim240-476-4816

Mwongeli Mwaki: 407-744-1978

Chris Kiliu 301-675-5504

