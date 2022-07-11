WHAT IS LAND BANKING AND WHY YOU SHOULD BE DOING IT
Infrastructure developments such as roads in an area will lift property value significantly. Considerable
appreciation of the property value within a few years enable the resale value of the properties be at a
very lucrative margin or get decent rental income from them.
As an Investor, you’re probably pursuing real estate business with either of these two goals in mind:
- To acquire property and sell it at profit as soon as possible.
- To acquire property and create a reliable channel of passive income.
Either way they are quite valid time-tested methods that have made a lot of wealth for many Kenyans in
real estate.
However, of all the different ways that people take up real estate investing, one of the most unsung
strategies we’ve come across is the buy-and-hold technique known as “Land Banking”.
“10% of the money you make in Real estate is because you’re a genius.
90% of it is because you caught a Great wave.” – Jeff Greene
Land banking in a nutshell implies that rather than putting your money into a bank or savings account
(where it will earn a maximum of 7%-9% interest every year) or the stocks (which has become
increasingly volatile lately), some Kenyans have taken the bold step by acquiring LAND and parking their
money in a tangible, fixed asset, one that cannot be broken, stolen or destroyed.
Most new investors overlook vacant land because it just doesn’t sound exciting. This causes a lot of
prospective land investors to ignore a lot of the advantages that land has over traditional real estate
investments like houses, apartment buildings and commercial properties. Unlike most residential and
commercial buildings, land costs very little to own… no utility payments, no tenant problems, no broken
toilets or leaky taps, no pest infestations, and if you buy it the way we like, no Lipa pole pole payments.
Think about it… you can get a plot of vacant land today, forget about it for ten years then come back,
only the infrastructure around it will have changed.
Can you think of a safer investment?
Go on, We’ll wait!
