Kenyan Nurse Lucy Muchina Shares Problems Faced working in UK

The high unemployment rate in the country has forced thousands of Kenyans to migrate to other countries in search of greener pastures. Recently, the government entered into an agreement with the United Kingdom to export nurses to the European country.

But a majority of those seeking such opportunities do not know much about the country of their dream job. Lucy Muchina, a Kenyan nurse, moved to England for further education and later join the nursing community.

Muchina left Nairobi for England in 1998 after resigning from her job as head nurse at a city hospital before being employed at a nursing home in the UK.

The new role at the nursing home in Bristol saw her earn Ksh380 an hour, money she initially thought was a lot until it dawned on her the cost of living and the expenses in the UK.

In retrospect, she says that the money was minimal and could not meet her daily needs. The economical dynamics of England were different from Kenya and she had to work extra hours to earn enough to sustain herself.

Additionally, she says the earnings before being a registered nurse were at par with those of a casual labourer such as an office cleaner or laundry attendant.

However, according to Muchina, her two years at the nursing home had an upside. She enjoyed interacting with elderly patients.

Another problem she cites that hindered her progress was the lack of equality in the area.

“Equality is an area that needs to be worked on. We are doing ourselves a disservice if we don’t recognize and acknowledge that nurses are coming to the UK with a lot more to offer than expected,” Muchina stated.

Currently working at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) as the Regional Director for southwest England, Muchina advises recruits that it will take at least five years before fully settling in the nursing community.

On July 29, 2021, the government in partnership with the United Kingdom made plans to relocate 20,000 nurses and carter for the shortage in Britain with the first cohort having left in June this year.

“Kenyan health workers should be broad-minded. The fact that you trained in Kenya should not limit you to Kenya. Think broadly and explore opportunities outside the country. You are not rehearsing a life. In this one-shot that you have, broaden your thinking and work in other places,” Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, told the nurses while flagging off the first cohort.

The UK government committed to building the capacity of Kenya’s medical training colleges and universities to enroll and train more nurses.

