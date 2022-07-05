Public Joins Optiven Dance Challenge | Diverse Participants Taking Part

The launch of the Optiven Dance Challenge was done in May this year and by June, more and more public engagement was witnessed. The diversity of the participants saw groups and individuals taking a chance to win the one-of-a-kind dance challenge that will see them become landowners at the end of the challenge.

“ The criteria for the three groups or people to be given the rewards will be based on the views, strictly as per the presentations of dances on various social media spaces.” – Joan Anyango, Digital Marketing Manager

Speaking to members of the public as the challenge moved to the streets, the majority of those who spoke to Optiven termed the dance as an opportunity to share a good dance with friends while others saw it as a uniting factor amidst the hullabaloo of the political campaigns that have intensified in June 2022.

Rewards in the challenge will be bestowed upon the individual or group with the most views across social media. Speaking during an announcement for the status of the participants in the challenge, Optiven’s Joan Anyango noted that the criteria for the three groups or persons to be given the rewards would be based on the views strictly as per the presentations of dances on social media spaces.

Among the rewards are a half-acre piece of land at the Nanyuki-based Great Oasis Gardens by Optiven, an eighth piece of land in Konza, and another eighth plot in Naromoru.

With Only 10 Days to Go, the challenge is open to people of all races and backgrounds and will be shared with the Optiven anthem in the background.

It’s still anyone’s race #OptivenDanceChallenge.

Just register>>> https://bit.ly/OptivenDanceChallengeRegistration

Get the Optiven Tune >> on youtube>>> https://youtu.be/Eb3mL-sVfaM and Tiktok on https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML3ncj1M/?k=1

Get down, record, and share the link here >> https://bit.ly/SubmitOptivenDanceVideo

MOST VIEWED VIDEO WINS, Share and tag all your friends!!

