Video: Kenya has the most diverse people in the diaspora. From professors, business people, health care workers and schoolteachers. If all the Kenya diaspora could form the national government, it would create the most dynamic group of leaders anywhere in the world.

Michael Armitage,a Kenyan in Diaspora has become the most popular and successful African artists in the world. He uses material grown in Uganda because he believes that Africa has the best material for everything. Whether it is gold, silver, diamond, uranium, oil, natural wildlife, Africa has it all. Armitage is a Kenyan – Londoner whose grandfather Rev. Johana Nyenjeri (1875-1984) together with Charles Hurlburt (1860-1936) started the town of Kijabe, Kenya. He is a nephew to Diaspora Messenger senior columnist and scholar Teddy Njoroge Kamau.

Michael Armitage discusses how his art has become the best in the world of ART. In this video,

- Advertisement -

Biennale Arte 2019 – Michael Armitage

Michael Armitage at White Cube on The Art Channel

Michael Armitage on ‘May You Live In Interesting Times’ | White Cube

https://whitecube.com/channel/channel/michael_armitage_in_the_studio_2017

VIDEO: Kenya has the most diverse people in the diaspora