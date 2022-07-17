STUCK? 7 TIPS ON HOW TO FIX IT

Made For Progress by George Wachiuri: Lions team up to attain their goals of hunting big prey. Lions are made for hunting but are also killed. Sharks are also made for hunting but move to swim in the deep. Pets are made to love. Humans are made for progress despite the movement of time.

The onus is however on you to keep moving.

What do you need to progress?

Look up – Discouragement is part of life and like sharks be flexible and change to surpass the challenge. Resilience – Be proactive and be the one to make things move. Learn – Experience lets you learn. Kill negative experiences and thoughts with positivity. Hope – You can’t give up. Work – You can not progress by being lazy. It pays to work hard – taking the extra mile rewards you with success. Game plan – Create your own goals and targets. Study your competitors and provide your best defense. Be it planning, speed, strategy, or research. Basically, design your plan for the strategy to your destination Positivity – Our environment is so negative. However, be optimistic about yourself and the things that are important to you. It’s all in your attitude by using positive affirmation all the time. Associate yourself with positive people.

Develop your Performance in a positive trajectory. Start by finishing tasks. Organize plan and prioritize. Set the right expectations for yourself plus READ something new every day.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, Family man, and CEO of Optiven Group.

