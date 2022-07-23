US Among 60 Countries That Subject Kenyans To Strict Visa Rules
US and several other countries in Europe, Asia and South America have strict visa requirements which make it hard for Kenyans to travel there.
American visa hitch almost denied Ferdinand Omanyala a chance to compete in the World Athletics Championships which were held from July 15 to July 24, 2022.
Africa’s fastest man was among a handful of Kenyan athletes who experienced visa delays as the US embassy struggled to clear the backlog of applications.
US and countries with strict visa rules
While some countries allow Kenyans to visit even without a visa, others like the US require foreigners to schedule an appointment and interview to obtain a visa.
Countries especially developed and developing countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia have very stringent visa requirements for Kenyans.
These countries require Kenyans to visit their embassies and High Commissions in person to obtain visas. In some states, the visa requirement for foreigners include everyone; ordinary citizens, and service and diplomatic passport holders.
Notably, a few African countries require Kenyans to obtain visas before visiting. Below is a list of all countries where Kenyan citizens cannot enter without a visa:
- Afghanistan 61. Liberia
Albania 62. Libya
Algeria 63. Liechtenstein
Andorra 64. Lithuania
Angola 65. Luxembourg
Argentina 66. Malta
Armenia 67. Marshall Islands
Australia and territories 68. Mexico
Austria 69. Moldova
Azerbaijan 70. Monaco
Bangladesh 71. Mongolia
Belarus 72. Montenegro
Belgium 73. Morocco
Belize 74. Nauru
Bhutan 75. Netherlands
Bosnia and Herzegovina 76. New Zealand
Brunei 77. Nicaragua
Bulgaria 78. North Macedonia
Cameroon 79. Norway
Canada 80. Oman
Central African Republic 81. Paraguay
Chad 82. Peru
Chile 83. Poland
China 84. Portugal
Colombia 85. Romania
Republic of the Congo 86. Russia
Costa Rica 87. San Marino
Co´te d’Ivoire 88. Saudi Arabia
Croatia 89. Serbia
Cyprus 90. Slovakia
Czech Republic 91. Slovenia
Denmark 92. Solomon Islands
Dominican Republic 93. South Africa
Ecuador 94. Spain
Egypt 95. Sri Lanka
El Salvador 96. Sweden
Equatorial Guinea 97. Switzerland
Eritrea 98. Syria
Estonia 99. Taiwan
Finland 100. Tajikistan
France 101. Thailand
Germany 102. Tonga
Greece 103. Tunisia
Guinea 104. Turkey
Guatemala 105. Turkmenistan
Guyana 106. Ukraine
Honduras 107. United Arab Emirates
Hungary 108. United Kingdom
Iceland 109. United States
Ireland 110. Uruguay
Israel 111. Uzbekistan
Italy 112. Vatican
Japan 113. Venezuela
Kazakhstan 114. Vietnam
Kosovo 115. Yemen
Kuwait
North Korea
South Korea
Latvia
Lebanon
By Martin Oduor
Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/
US Among 60 Countries That Subject Kenyans To Strict Visa Rules