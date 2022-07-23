US Among 60 Countries That Subject Kenyans To Strict Visa Rules

US and several other countries in Europe, Asia and South America have strict visa requirements which make it hard for Kenyans to travel there.

American visa hitch almost denied Ferdinand Omanyala a chance to compete in the World Athletics Championships which were held from July 15 to July 24, 2022.

Africa’s fastest man was among a handful of Kenyan athletes who experienced visa delays as the US embassy struggled to clear the backlog of applications.

US and countries with strict visa rules

While some countries allow Kenyans to visit even without a visa, others like the US require foreigners to schedule an appointment and interview to obtain a visa.

Countries especially developed and developing countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia have very stringent visa requirements for Kenyans.

These countries require Kenyans to visit their embassies and High Commissions in person to obtain visas. In some states, the visa requirement for foreigners include everyone; ordinary citizens, and service and diplomatic passport holders.

Notably, a few African countries require Kenyans to obtain visas before visiting. Below is a list of all countries where Kenyan citizens cannot enter without a visa:

  1. Afghanistan                                                                           61. Liberia

  2. Albania                                                                                  62. Libya

  3. Algeria                                                                                   63. Liechtenstein

  4. Andorra                                                                                 64. Lithuania

  5. Angola                                                                                   65. Luxembourg

  6. Argentina                                                                               66. Malta

  7. Armenia                                                                                 67. Marshall Islands

  8. Australia and territories                                                         68. Mexico

  9. Austria                                                                                    69. Moldova

  10. Azerbaijan                                                                            70. Monaco

  11. Bangladesh                                                                          71. Mongolia

  12. Belarus                                                                                 72. Montenegro

  13. Belgium                                                                               73. Morocco

  14. Belize                                                                                   74. Nauru

  15. Bhutan                                                                                 75. Netherlands

  16. Bosnia and Herzegovina                                                     76. New Zealand

  17. Brunei                                                                                  77. Nicaragua

  18. Bulgaria                                                                               78. North Macedonia

  19. Cameroon                                                                           79. Norway

  20. Canada                                                                                80. Oman

  21. Central African Republic                                                      81. Paraguay

  22. Chad                                                                                     82. Peru

  23. Chile                                                                                      83. Poland

  24. China                                                                                     84. Portugal

  25. Colombia                                                                               85. Romania

  26. Republic of the Congo                                                          86. Russia

  27. Costa Rica                                                                              87. San Marino

  28. Co´te d’Ivoire                                                                          88. Saudi Arabia

  29. Croatia                                                                                    89. Serbia

  30. Cyprus                                                                                     90. Slovakia

  31. Czech Republic                                                                       91. Slovenia

  32. Denmark                                                                                 92. Solomon Islands

  33. Dominican Republic                                                                93. South Africa

  34. Ecuador                                                                                    94. Spain

  35. Egypt                                                                                        95. Sri Lanka

  36. El Salvador                                                                                96. Sweden

  37. Equatorial Guinea                                                                     97. Switzerland

  38. Eritrea                                                                                       98. Syria

  39. Estonia                                                                                       99. Taiwan

  40. Finland                                                                                       100. Tajikistan

  41. France                                                                                         101. Thailand

  42. Germany                                                                                     102. Tonga

  43. Greece                                                                                         103. Tunisia

  44. Guinea                                                                                         104. Turkey

  45. Guatemala                                                                                  105. Turkmenistan

  46. Guyana                                                                                        106. Ukraine

  47. Honduras                                                                                     107. United Arab Emirates

  48. Hungary                                                                                       108. United Kingdom

  49. Iceland                                                                                          109. United States

  50. Ireland                                                                                           110. Uruguay

  51. Israel                                                                                              111. Uzbekistan

  52. Italy                                                                                                112. Vatican

  53. Japan                                                                                              113. Venezuela

  54. Kazakhstan                                                                                     114. Vietnam

  55. Kosovo                                                                                            115. Yemen

  56. Kuwait

  57. North Korea

  58. South Korea

  59. Latvia

  60. Lebanon

By Martin Oduor

 

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

 

