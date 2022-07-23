US Among 60 Countries That Subject Kenyans To Strict Visa Rules

US and several other countries in Europe, Asia and South America have strict visa requirements which make it hard for Kenyans to travel there.

American visa hitch almost denied Ferdinand Omanyala a chance to compete in the World Athletics Championships which were held from July 15 to July 24, 2022.

Africa’s fastest man was among a handful of Kenyan athletes who experienced visa delays as the US embassy struggled to clear the backlog of applications.

US and countries with strict visa rules

While some countries allow Kenyans to visit even without a visa, others like the US require foreigners to schedule an appointment and interview to obtain a visa.

Countries especially developed and developing countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia have very stringent visa requirements for Kenyans.

These countries require Kenyans to visit their embassies and High Commissions in person to obtain visas. In some states, the visa requirement for foreigners include everyone; ordinary citizens, and service and diplomatic passport holders.

Notably, a few African countries require Kenyans to obtain visas before visiting. Below is a list of all countries where Kenyan citizens cannot enter without a visa:

Afghanistan 61. Liberia Albania 62. Libya Algeria 63. Liechtenstein Andorra 64. Lithuania Angola 65. Luxembourg Argentina 66. Malta Armenia 67. Marshall Islands Australia and territories 68. Mexico Austria 69. Moldova Azerbaijan 70. Monaco Bangladesh 71. Mongolia Belarus 72. Montenegro Belgium 73. Morocco Belize 74. Nauru Bhutan 75. Netherlands Bosnia and Herzegovina 76. New Zealand Brunei 77. Nicaragua Bulgaria 78. North Macedonia Cameroon 79. Norway Canada 80. Oman Central African Republic 81. Paraguay Chad 82. Peru Chile 83. Poland China 84. Portugal Colombia 85. Romania Republic of the Congo 86. Russia Costa Rica 87. San Marino Co´te d’Ivoire 88. Saudi Arabia Croatia 89. Serbia Cyprus 90. Slovakia Czech Republic 91. Slovenia Denmark 92. Solomon Islands Dominican Republic 93. South Africa Ecuador 94. Spain Egypt 95. Sri Lanka El Salvador 96. Sweden Equatorial Guinea 97. Switzerland Eritrea 98. Syria Estonia 99. Taiwan Finland 100. Tajikistan France 101. Thailand Germany 102. Tonga Greece 103. Tunisia Guinea 104. Turkey Guatemala 105. Turkmenistan Guyana 106. Ukraine Honduras 107. United Arab Emirates Hungary 108. United Kingdom Iceland 109. United States Ireland 110. Uruguay Israel 111. Uzbekistan Italy 112. Vatican Japan 113. Venezuela Kazakhstan 114. Vietnam Kosovo 115. Yemen Kuwait North Korea South Korea Latvia Lebanon

By Martin Oduor

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

