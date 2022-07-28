This is unlike any other road trip I’ve ever taken! A journey from Tampa, Florida via Huntsville, Alabama to Normal, Illinois was the best and most exhilarating, especially since the reason for taking it was to witness dreams of long-standing finally come to fruition; the graduation of the program’s students.

At this point in Illinois, we are refueling the car in preparation for the trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan to see more of our students at Grand Valley State University.

It’s a hilarious adventure we embarked on and seeing the students achieve success makes me happier than words can express.

In the United States, in addition to full-service gas stations, there are self-service gas stations where you need to get out of your car, pay for, and fuel the automobile yourself at any time of the day.

VIDEO: We Fuel Cars Ourselves in USA