Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Wilfred Njang’iru Gitau of Baltimore Maryland

It is with profound sadness and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of Wilfred Njang’iru Gitau, commonly known as “Willy”. Wilfred passed on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Baltimore Maryland. He was a loving son to Joseph Gitau and Rose Ngahu, loving father to Gabriel Gitau Njang’iru, dear brother to Joel Ngahu, Mary Ngoiri, Peter Gitungo, Andrew Gacingiri and Margaret Nyambura.

He was nephew to Beth Wangui Ngahu, cousin to Dr. Charles Kariuki Wangui, Alice Beth, Jackline Waithera Chege and Naomi Chege, all of Baltimore Maryland. Cousin to Hannah Wambugu in NC and Marie Bowers in California and others in Seattle, Washington.

Financial assistance can be sent to any of the below contacts through Zelle, or Cash App:

Alice Beth – Zelle (443) 762-7314
Alice Beth – Cash App $Alicebeth (443) 762-7314

Charles Kariuki- Cash App $Charleskaris (443) 739-4202

For more information, please contact:

1.Pastor Mugweh 410-236-5401

2.Beth Ngahu 443-743-5352

3.Dr. Charles Kariuki 443-739-4202

  1. Alice Beth 443-762-7314

  2. Dr. Kuria 301-512-8535

  3. Thomas Mwaura 410-409-9340

  4. Caroline Cecilia 443-248-6088

2Thess 3:16: May the Lord of peace Himself give you his peace at all times and in every situation.

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Trip To The Moon For The Kenya Airlift Program Student

