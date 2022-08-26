Azimio wants Moses Kuria, Reuben Kigame petitions removed from Supreme Court case

Azimio One Kenya coalition now wants the Supreme Court to strike out two petitions filed by Moses Kuria and Reuben Kigame ahead of the hearing of the case challenging William Ruto’s election as the fifth president.

In responses filed at the Supreme Court on Friday, August 26, Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua, however, supported six other petitions lodged on Monday.

The petitions include those of Activists Okiya Omtatah and Khelef Khalifa, David Kairuki Ngari, Youth Advocacy Africa (YAA), John Njoroge Kamau and Juliah Chege.

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, which is accused of rigging the poll, is expected to file its responses on Friday afternoon.

Odinga and Karua are seeking 23 reliefs, including an order for the invalidation of Ruto’s election and for the IEBC be compelled to organize a fresh presidential election in strict conformity with the Constitution and Elections Act. The fresh election should not be presided over by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, they say.

The Azimio duo also wants the court to order the electoral body to allow access for the inspection of servers and scrutiny of the rejected and spoilt votes.

Supreme Court order scrutiny of servers

They want the seven judges of the supreme court led by Chief Justice Martha Koome to order for scrutiny and forensic audit of the Kiems kits, IEBC website and portal and the returns of presidential elections including Forms 34A, 34B and 34C.

Raila and Karua further seek to have the court overturn the election results declaring Ruto’s win on the grounds that the IEBC and its Chairman made the decision without tallying and verifying results from 27 constituencies.

Kuria and Kigame’s petitions

In their petition, Kuria and outgoing Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King’ang’i are seeking dismissal of the suit lodged by Raila and Karua over alleged election malpractices.

The two outgoing MPs claim that the Azimio party Chief Agents led by Saitabao Kanchory and others caused violence at the National tallying centre, Bomas of Kenya.

Kuria and King’ang’i also argue that Chebukati did not announce the results of the remaining 38 polling stations that had been verified after Azimo politicians attacked him (Chebukati).

On his part, Kigame, who was disqualified from contesting the 2022 presidential contest is also pushing for a declaration that the presidential nomination and clearance of Ruto, Odinga, George Wajackoya and Waihiga Mwaure was null and void. He is seeking a declaration that IEBC violated his rights.

By Nancy Gitonga

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

