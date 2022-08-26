Blow for Azimio As Ugenya MP David Ochieng Join Kenya Kwanza

Ugenya MP David Ochieng and former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma have withdrawn their support for Raila Odinga’s Azimio movement in favour of William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

The development was revealed Friday by Dr Ruto at his Karen residence, the same day Mr Odinga held a meeting with elected leaders from the western region amid a growing list of defections from the Azimio movement.

“I welcome my friend Mr Ochieng and the MDG party to be part of the Kenya Kwanza coalition. We have been in constant consultation and today I am happy to report that we have signed the agreement,” said Dr Ruto.

He added: “I must assure you that we shall work together and reach all the corners of the republic. It is by working together with all the leaders that we shall realise our dream as a government.”

Mr Ochieng, who is the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader, fell out with the Odinga-led DM party and formed his own outfit in 2017. However, he joined Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition to defend his seat in the just concluded elections.

In the recent election, he beat his closest rival Dr Daniel Odhiambo of ODM by garnering a total of 25,520 votes while his closest rival managed 22,928 votes.

Source-https://nation.africa/

