All Newly elected Governors take oath of office across Kenya

Today, August 25, 2022, the newly elected governors in the August 9 elections have been sworn in across the country in order to start their 5-year tenures.

According to the law, the governors took oath of office at various times but between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, and for the first time, the governors took an integrity oath in which they committed to uphold good governance and shun corruption.

As the norm, each signed a certificate of inauguration as they received the respective county symbols, including the flag, coat of arms, the Constitution, and the public seal, from their respective outgoing governors as a sign of transfer of power and authority.

The law states that the swearing-in of the governor-elect shall occur in a public ceremony before a High Court judge, and indeed there was pomp and colour in various venues where the events took place, save for Kakamega and Mombasa which are still waiting for their elections.

For Kakamega and Mombasa, the gubernatorial elections will be held on August 29, 2022, after they were rescheduled by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“The Governor-elect shall, during the swearing-in ceremony, take and subscribe to the oath or affirmation of office as prescribed in the First Schedule section of the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act 2019,” states the law states.

