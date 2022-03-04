Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has announced plans to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Members of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance include the UDA party, Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC party.

In a statement on Facebook, Kuria noted that they have started talks with Kenya Kwanza in a bid to join the alliance.

He added that his Chama Cha Kazi party is part of another 21 outfits seeking to form an alliance with the DP.

“This is to inform Kenyans that Chama Cha Kazi Party and 21 other political parties are in early talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that will lead to a very broad-based grand coalition that will deliver the nation to peace and prosperity. Details to follow,” he announced.

The announcement now means he has reneged on plans to work with the One Kenya Alliance team which he met on Sunday for talks on a possibility of working together.

Kuria had been candid to OKA that they will only work together if only they agree not to work with the Azimio La Umoja.

OKA, whose defacto leader is Kalonzo Musyoka, is however appearing to have made up its mind to work with Azimio La Umoja.

Kuria’s decision will no doubt bolster Ruto’s chances in the Mt Kenya region considering he controls a significant share of the votes from the region.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

MP Moses Kuria Announces Plan To Join DP Ruto’s Camp