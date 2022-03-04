MP Moses Kuria Announces Plan To Join DP Ruto’s Camp

By Diaspora Messenger 0
MP Moses Kuria Announces Plan To Join DP Ruto's Camp
MP Moses Kuria Announces Plan To Join DP Ruto’s Camp

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has announced plans to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Members of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance include the UDA party, Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC party.

In a statement on Facebook, Kuria noted that they have started talks with Kenya Kwanza in a bid to join the alliance.

He added that his Chama Cha Kazi party is part of another 21 outfits seeking to form an alliance with the DP.

“This is to inform Kenyans that Chama Cha Kazi Party and 21 other political parties are in early talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that will lead to a very broad-based grand coalition that will deliver the nation to peace and prosperity. Details to follow,” he announced.

Related Posts
NEWS

VIDEO: DP William Ruto and entourage arrives In Washington…

NEWS

MP Moses Kuria Now Want To Be Governor Of Kiambu

NEWS

Detailas of DP Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi 10-day USA Tour

NEWS

Man who Slapped A Woman for Shouting ‘Azimio’ At…

The announcement now means he has reneged on plans to work with the One Kenya Alliance team which he met on Sunday for talks on a possibility of working together.

Kuria had been candid to OKA that they will only work together if only they agree not to work with the Azimio La Umoja.

OKA, whose defacto leader is Kalonzo Musyoka, is however appearing to have made up its mind to work with Azimio La Umoja.

Kuria’s decision will no doubt bolster Ruto’s chances in the Mt Kenya region considering he controls a significant share of the votes from the region.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Moses Kuria Throws His Support Behind Raila

 

MP Moses Kuria Announces Plan To Join DP Ruto’s Camp

 

 

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -