Details of President Elect William Ruto’s Phone Call to Raila Odinga

President-elect William Ruto on Monday, August 15, disclosed that he called former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before the presidential results were announced.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto the President-elect after he garnered 7,176,141 million votes which is 50.49% nationally against his arch-rival Raila Odinga who got 6,942,930 votes 48.85%.

Immediately after the announcement by Mr. Chebukati, Ruto mentioned that he talked to Odinga on Monday morning stating that they agreed to have a conversation irrespective of the outcome.

“Maybe I should disclose that this morning I called my opponent, Raila Odinga and we agreed regardless of the outcome of the elections, we should have a conversation.

“He had offered in his statement in Kasarani that he would be available for a handshake and I said that I will be available for us to have a cup of tea because there are areas we can agree on moving the country forward,” the President-elect stated.

At the same time, Ruto noted that he had not yet spoken to President Uhuru Kenyatta but added that they would have a conversation.

“I’m sure there’ll be a conversation because now I am the President elect. There has to be a transition,” he said.

On the other hand, Former Prime Minister Odinga is yet to comment or issue a statement after the results were announced by Chebukati.

