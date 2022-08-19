Kindergarten Teacher Juliana Cherera Who Rose to Cause a Storm at IEBC

IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera has arguably been one of the most discussed persons by Kenyans on the internet in the past few days.

Her claims on IEBC erroring in the total tally of presidential votes sent social media into a frenzy with netizens turning into overnight mathematicians.

Cherera alleged that the total percentage of votes garnered by the four presidential candidates was 100.01 percent claiming that it was a mathematical absurdity.

She said that the 0.01 percent of the total 14.2 million valid votes represented approximately 142,000 – triggering a national arithmetic contest.

But despite being IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s vice, who is Cherera?

Early life and education

The soft-spoken commissioner was born in Mombasa County. She studied Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) and Project Management at the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).

She also studied Strategic Leadership and Development Program at Kenya School of Government (KSG) and a Senior Management Course (SMC) at the same institution.

Cherera acquired a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (Arts) from Kenyatta University where she specialized in Geography and Kiswahili.

She is also a holder of a Master’s Degree in Education, Leadership, and Educational Management from Kenya Methodist University (KEMU).

Career

She began her career as a school teacher where she acquired over 18 years of experience in education before working as a Chief Officer in the office of the Governor in Mombasa County.

Cherera was among four commissioners appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to IEBC in September 2021 before being sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome on September 14, 2021.

She is a member of the Kenya Devolution Support Program committee and the chairperson of the Voter Education, Partnerships, and Stakeholders Engagement Committee.

Cherera is also a member of Mombasa County Emergency Household Relief and Nutrition Support Project Coordination Committee and previously served as Secretary to the Mombasa County Economic Recovery and Legacy Strategy under Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho.

By Clinton Nyabuto

